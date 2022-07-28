Watch CBS News
Deadly crash in South Sacramento causes traffic delay

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - California Highway is on the scene of a deadly crash in South Sacramento.

CHP confirmed to CBS13 that there was a fatality in this solo vehicle collision that happened on Florin Road and 6th Parkway, just east of Highway 99.

At the moment, traffic is down to one lane on the eastbound side with the turn lane open for people trying to make their way to 6th parkway.

