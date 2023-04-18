Deadly crash closes Willow Glen Road in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY – A deadly crash has a road in rural Yuba County closed on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. on Willow Glen Road, near Pine Ridge Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears only one vehicle was involved. California Highway Patrol confirmed there was at least one fatality in the crash.

Willow Glen Road in Yuba County is closed from Frenchtown Rd to Marysville Rd due to a traffic fatality. ETO 2 hours. All traffic is being diverted to Frenchtown Rd. MJUSD notified for school bus route diversion. — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) April 18, 2023

Due to the crash, Willow Glen Road is closed between Frenchtown Road and Marysville Road. Officers say they expect the road to be closed for two hours.

Traffic is being diverted to Frenchtown Road. A school bus route diversion is also being put in place.