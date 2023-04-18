Watch CBS News
Deadly crash closes Willow Glen Road in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY – A deadly crash has a road in rural Yuba County closed on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. on Willow Glen Road, near Pine Ridge Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears only one vehicle was involved. California Highway Patrol confirmed there was at least one fatality in the crash.

Due to the crash, Willow Glen Road is closed between Frenchtown Road and Marysville Road. Officers say they expect the road to be closed for two hours.

Traffic is being diverted to Frenchtown Road. A school bus route diversion is also being put in place. 

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

