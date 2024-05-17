Deadly crash closes southbound Highway 99 through Stockton

STOCKTON – Southbound Highway 99 is closed due to a deadly crash near the crosstown freeway in Stockton on Friday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. right near the Highway 99 and Highway 4 connector.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that the incident left at least one person dead and involved a big rig.

Due to the crash, CHP is diverting traffic off of the freeway. Traffic is backing up back to Morada.

Expect lanes to be closed for some time, CHP warns.