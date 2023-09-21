1 dies, 2 suffer major injuries after collision with vehicle, pole in Sacramento County

ANTELOPE — One person is dead and two others suffered major injuries after two vehicles collided, causing one to slam into a pole in the Antelope area, officials said Wednesday night.

It happened at around 9 p.m. at Antelope Road and Don Julio Boulevard.

One vehicle made an unsafe lane change, crashing into the second vehicle and causing it to hit the police, California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento division said.

Three minors were in the vehicle that hit the pole. One died at the scene and the other two have since been taken to area hospitals. The driver of the other vehicle was the only occupant and was not injured.