City of Davis and residents reach resolution on noisy playground zipline

DAVIS - Playground equipment is causing quite the stir in Davis. A years-long battle by neighbors to rid the local park of a noisy zipline finally has a resolution. The city will keep the zipline in the park but move it further away from homes.

Neighbors don't find the zipline at Arroyo Park amusing, for years asking the city to move it, claiming it's noisy at night.

But how much will it cost to relocate the zipline? According to city staff, the relocation could be in the ballpark of $50,000.

"I think $50,000 is a little much," said Davis resident Aram Watenpaugh.

For some, the pretty penny is a worthy price to pay for peace.

"It is a percussive, continual, industrial sound that we hear in every room of our house," said neighbor Joe Krovoza, who we spoke to last year and was ready to rid his street of the noisy zipline.

"We shouldn't be asked to live next to this...for the next 15 years of our lives," he said.

It's unclear when exactly the zipline will be relocated and how much it will cost.