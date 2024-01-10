Davis to mark 5 years since killing of Officer Natalie Corona

DAVIS – A public remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday to honor a fallen Davis police officer.

Officer Natalie Corona was shot and killed on Jan. 10, 2019 while responding to a crash in Downtown Davis.

She was just 22 years old.

Family said being an officer was Corona's childhood dream.

Today, we honor the memory of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, who was lost in the line of duty 5 years ago today.... Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

To mark five years since the incident, Davis police will be placing flowers at the memorial dedicated to Officer Corona in front of the department.

The remembrance is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. Wednesday. Community members are being invited to join.