Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.

According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.

During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.

Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.