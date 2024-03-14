Davis police search for suspect in string of indecent exposure and peeping incidents

DAVIS -- The Davis Police Department is looking for the suspect who may be connected to several indecent exposure and peeping incidents over the past week.

Investigators are looking for an adult Hispanic man who is around, about 25 years old and about 5'8 with black hair.

Davis police say the suspect usually approaches women as they walk on the sidewalk or in a parking lot. He is often wearing a hooded jacket with a black ski mask.

On several occasions, the suspect has exposed himself to female victims. A suspect, matching a similar description, has also been seen peering into windows of homes at night.

These incidents were reported in north Davis, near West Covell Boulevard, including F Street, Alvarado Avenue and Anderson Road. The most recent incident occurred near the area of Acacia Lane.

These incidents are believed to be related to a series of indecent exposure incidents that occurred during the summer and fall of 2023.