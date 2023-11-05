Police: Missing Davis woman considered to be at-risk found safe

Update at 4:27 p.m.: Davis police now say the missing woman has been located and is safe.

DAVIS - Authorities in Davis are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman who is considered to be in danger due to a medical condition.

According to the Davis Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, resident Nancy Streeter left her home for a walk in the area of 8th Street and Mulberry Lane and hasn't return home.

Davis PD

Police say Streeter suffers from a medical condition which puts her at-risk of injury. She is described as a 69-year-old White female adult, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Streeter was wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt and gray sweat pants. She may have been wearing a tan basket weave hat and glasses, police say.

Anyone with information about Nancy's whereabouts is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or dial 911.