1 dead in apparent hit-and-run in Davis; police track down vehicle in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – Officers have tracked down the vehicle involved in an apparent hit-and-run in Davis that left a person dead on Monday.

City of Davis police say, at some point early in the morning, a male was struck by a vehicle along the 1400 block of Olive Drive. Medics declared the person dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the person had been struck by a vehicle that didn't stay at the scene. Hours later, police say investigators were able to track down the suspected vehicle at a residence in Sacramento.

Detectives have not said if an arrest has been made, however.

Police note that detectives are still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are awaiting more information from the coroner's office to determine if there will be any criminal charges.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the 1400 block of Olive Drive early Monday morning is urged to contact Davis police. 

