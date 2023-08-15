Davis launches new program with e-bikes and e-scooters to create an environmentally sustainable transportation network

DAVIS -- A new e-bike and e-scooter program is making its way to Davis this fall.

In partnership with UC Davis, the new program is called Spin and will begin September 1st, 2023.

There will be a small number of devices in the city and on the UC Davis Campus to begin with, eventually leading up to a full fleet of 400 e-bikes and 200 e-scooters by the end of the month.

The program will last for three years, with an option to renew annually.

Mayor Will Arnold said, "Many discussions and iterations took place to help resolve past issues and assist those in our community that want more sustainable transportation or don't have access to a vehicle. Our partnership with UC Davis continues to reflect shared goals, investments, and values."

Apart from lowering greenhouse gas emissions, shared micromobility also allows a flexible option for those who need first- and last-mile connections.

Users are required to submit a photo of how the device is parked at the end of each trip. Incorrect parking will result in the rider being charged each minute until the device is parked correctly. Repeated incorrect parking may result in the suspension of user accounts.

Users are charged 32 cents per minute on top of the $1 that is needed to unlock the device. There are also lower-cost plans available.

An additional 30 to 50 new bike racks will be added in downtown Davis to help with parking. Additionally, there will be designated slow zones, no-ride zones, and no-parking zones.

All riders must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver's license.