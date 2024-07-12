Woman, 29, found dead at Davis residence; spouse arrested on suspicion of homicide

DAVIS – A man is under arrest on suspicion of homicide after his spouse was found dead in a Davis residence on Thursday.

Davis police say officers responded near J and E. 8th streets Thursday afternoon to do a welfare check on a woman who had been reported missing by a friend earlier in the day.

There, officers say they found the 29-year-old woman dead.

The woman's spouse, 37-year-old Davis resident Henry Stanley, was also located by police near the residence. Police note that he had an active restraining order against him that prohibited him from contacting his spouse, prompted by a July 9 arrest on charges related to alleged domestic violence.

Stanley has now been arrested again, this time on suspicion of homicide. He has been booked into Yolo County Jail.

Exactly what led up to the woman's death is still being investigated, with police not having released any details at this point about how she died.

The name of the woman has also not yet been released.

Thursday's incident marks the first homicide case Davis police have investigated since the 2023 deadly stabbings that gripped the city.