Davis fentanyl bust turns up 1,000 pills, results in 2 arrests

DAVIS - Police in Davis arrested two men and seized 1,000 fentanyl pills the men were accused of trying to sell.

On Tuesday members of the Davis Police Department's Intelligence-Led Policing Team investigated a person who was trying to sell fentanyl pills, according to the Davis Police Department. Detectives were subsequently able to recover over 1,000 fentanyl pills and arrest individuals accused of attempting to sell them.

Torren Cooke, 33, from Vallejo, and Miranda Hernandez, 28, from Sacramento, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to sell narcotics and booked at the Yolo County Jail, police say.