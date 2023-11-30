Davis earns "Sound Town" notoriety for Kpop fans in Spotify Wrapped 2023

DAVIS – Spotify has given the little college town of Davis, California another claim to notoriety.

Music lovers have been busy sharing their Spotify Wrapped statistics the past few days in what has become a popular year-end event. The streaming service compiles listening data and tells users who their top artists and songs were for the year.

This year, Spotify added a new data point called "My Sound Town." It shows users where in the world people are listening to the same kind of music.

College towns (like Berkeley, Burlington, and Cambridge) appear to make up a good chunk of the Sound Towns.

However, people around the world are finding kindred souls with Davis.

So did anyone actually get somewhere other than Davis, CA? pic.twitter.com/TZtWkxEaMF — Bing Chilling (@duck_pizzas) November 29, 2023

It turns out, Davis is the center of Kpop fandom (according to Spotify).

davis usa high school student council pic.twitter.com/3qJpPPZyu1 — val ♡̶ (@WJSEKAl) November 30, 2023

had no idea Davis, CA was the kpop center of the world — ▩ (@mosstundra) November 30, 2023

Every Kpop stan got Davis, CA apparently https://t.co/Ec5L9QqoFJ — claudia (@flaskprodx) November 29, 2023

every kpop fan arriving in davis, usa pic.twitter.com/GKZU0tmYp5 — sally (@baekluvrs) November 29, 2023

BTS should hold their first reunion concert in Davis, USA — public enemy #1 💖🔪 (@ITBOYJlMIN) November 29, 2023

For Kpop fans unfamiliar with Davis, it's a Northern California city with a population of around 66,850 about 70 miles north of San Francisco.