Davis earns "Sound Town" notoriety for Kpop fans in Spotify Wrapped 2023
DAVIS – Spotify has given the little college town of Davis, California another claim to notoriety.
Music lovers have been busy sharing their Spotify Wrapped statistics the past few days in what has become a popular year-end event. The streaming service compiles listening data and tells users who their top artists and songs were for the year.
This year, Spotify added a new data point called "My Sound Town." It shows users where in the world people are listening to the same kind of music.
College towns (like Berkeley, Burlington, and Cambridge) appear to make up a good chunk of the Sound Towns.
However, people around the world are finding kindred souls with Davis.
It turns out, Davis is the center of Kpop fandom (according to Spotify).
For Kpop fans unfamiliar with Davis, it's a Northern California city with a population of around 66,850 about 70 miles north of San Francisco.
