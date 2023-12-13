Davis adult reading program helps Turkish doctor learn English

DAVIS - An adult reading program in Davis is making a huge difference, especially for one man who could not speak English when he moved to Davis.

A few years ago, this would've seemed impossible but when Ismail Seker found his way to the Mary Stephens Library in Davis, that's when his story really got interesting.

"My adventure started with this program," said Seker. "I moved to Davis from Turkey five years ago,"

An accomplished doctor in Turkey, but here, he didn't know how to speak, much less read the language of his new home.

"I had to improve my English to communicate with the people around me," Seker said.

That's when he found the Yolo Reads Adult Family Literacy Program.

"It's an incredible transformation, primarily because it's building their confidence," Nancy Pacheco said.

Pacheco is the coordinator for the program and said students are paired with volunteer tutors two hours per week, for a minimum of six months. They work on reading, writing, spelling, and grammar. It started in 2008 and over the years has helped over 600 people.

"You have to really self-identify and know these are skills that are vital towards your ultimate success in life, and your children's success, and your grandchildren's success," Pacheco said.

Which is perfect considering Seker moved here to be with his kids and grandkids.

"I met many people and I believe the best communicating way is language," Seker said.

And he's not shy when it comes to talking to others.

"Confident and relaxed and happy and comfortable," Sekes said. "It's very important for a stranger living in a different culture."

And with these new tools, his next chapter in life is just getting started.

Yolo Reads Adult Literacy Program is open to any adult who wants to improve their reading, writing, spelling and grammar skills. They're also always looking for volunteers.