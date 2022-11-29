Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in State Sen. District 8 race

California Senate race heats up with current and former Sacramento councilmembers running

California Senate race heats up with current and former Sacramento councilmembers running

SACRAMENTO - Dave Jones has conceded to Angelique Ashby in the California State Senate District 8 race.

Jones' campaign issued a statement Tuesday saying that Jones had called Ashby to concede the race and "wish her well."

According to his campaign, Dave Jones issued a statement reading, in part:

"I will be forever grateful to our volunteers and supporters who are fighting for people, not special interests, and to the voters who came out to make their voices heard. I know that despite the obstacles, we can make a difference improving the lives of the most vulnerable among us and make California better tomorrow than it is today."

Ashby had been serving as a city councilwoman representing District 1, which includes Natomas. Jones, also a former Sacramento city councilman, had been serving as the state's insurance commissioner.

The race gained attention, becoming the state's most expensive state senate race, and as big names in politics and entertainment announced their support of the candidates.

As of late October, there had been a total of $11.2 million spent on the combined races. The biggest chunk -- $7.5 million -- came from special interest groups.

The most recent AP report showed Jones trailed Ashby 51.5% to 48.5% with 82% of votes counted.