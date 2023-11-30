Watch CBS News
Daughter of former Calaveras fire captain dies in crash

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CALAVERAS COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash they say killed the daughter of a former Calaveras fire captain.

It happened Wednesday night on Highway 26 just west of Shelton Road.

The people in the other vehicle were sent to the hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

A Facebook post by Calaveras Consolidated Fire says the person who died was Lilly Butler, the daughter of a former captain. She also served as a rodeo queen of Calaveras County.

Peers of Butler remembered her at her school on Thursday as a positive and hard-working girl. They decorated her parking spot with flowers.

"Students just really cited the fact that her presence or interaction with them could make their day better or make their lives better, in many cases," said Mark Campbell, the superintendent of the Calaveras Unified School District.

Campbell also said the Butlers are connected in the community and th memorial at the school deeply resonated with them.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.

