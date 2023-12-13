Dashing through Sacramento: A festive trip through east Sacramento's best Fab 40s Christmas lights

SACRAMENTO - Christmas is right around the corner and at every turn in east Sacramento's Fab 40s neighborhood, homes are bright with holiday cheer.

It's a decades-old tradition of creative displays decking the halls for 10 blocks from 40th St. to 50th St. between Folsom Boulevard and J Street that draws thousands of on-lookers every year.

CBS13 took a ride dashing through Sacramento with the Smash Cab, a Cinderella-themed Christmas carriage offering a unique view of the lights.

"I've been giving rides here for over 10 years," said carriage driver Dustin Ortega. "It brings something fairytale to life."

He's driving merrily in a new old-fashioned way while many have a sentimental feeling when they hear of the halls decked with more than Christmas cheer.

"Childlike. I feel childlike," said one man admiring the lights.

"Nostalgic. It's great," said another.

From scenes out of movies, giant inflatables and even machines blowing fake snow, it's a true labor of love for the homeowners who go all out.

"It takes a lot of work but it's a lot of fun, everybody enjoys it," said Tim Adams, a homeowner near 40th and J Street whose yard is decked with scenes from "A Christmas Story" and even a full-sized firetruck. "We do it because it's fun. And it's Christmas."

It's the most wonderful time of the year with reminders of what the season is all about.

"Christmas to me means family. Family and fun," said one woman enjoying the lights with her family.

As for tasty treats, City Bible Church's "Fab Cab" has it covered -- filling up cups of cheer all night long for those walking the streets of the Fab 40s light show.

"We're just trying to share the great news that is Jesus Christ. And we want to do it for free," said one church member.

It's the happiest season of all as parents experience the true joys of the season.

"I see it through their eyes, my kid's eyes. It's the magic of Christmas," said a father walking through the neighborhood with his two children.

The Smash Cab runs through Christmas Day, with tours still available to book.