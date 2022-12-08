Teen who went missing after going up to Gold Run for school project found dead

Search on for teen who went missing after going up to Gold Run for school project

Search on for teen who went missing after going up to Gold Run for school project

SACRAMENTO – The 16-year-old boy who went missing at a rest stop in Placer County this week has been found dead, authorities said Thursday evening.

Dante De La Torre went up to the Gold Run rest stop area for a school project around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday but never returned.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said De La Torre's body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop.

There is no indication of foul play, but De La Torre's body will be examined by a coroner to determine the cause of death.

Multiple resources were deployed to the area to try and find the teen since he was reported missing.

De La Torre had water bottles, a small shovel, and snow boots when he went missing, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asked that civilian search parties avoid the area to not impede the search.