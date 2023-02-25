Dangerous Sierra driving conditions keep crews busy with pileups and spinouts

DUTCH FLAT — Treacherous conditions in the Sierra kept crews busy on the roads.

A massive pileup shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Baxter for more than two hours Friday afternoon. Eighteen vehicles spun out, either hitting each other or ending up in the snow banks on the side of the road. Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt — but it's not the only mess we've seen.

"I've seen many vehicles that have slid off the road, hitting trees and whatnot," said driver Heather Olson. "We have the right vehicle, but for everyone else, I think it's pretty stressful. I think you should probably stay home or make sure you have a sleeping bag, some water and be prepared to spend the night out here in your car."

After all, you never know when crews will have to shut down the highway to pull disabled vehicles off the road, clear the snow or just keep everyone off of the highway and safe during the storm.

"Truly, be careful. It doesn't look that intimidating but when you hit it, you know it and it's too late after that," said driver Mike Armstrong.

Caltrans crews were cramming to keep up with Mother Nature and urging drivers to do their part to stay safe.

"Just don't be dumb. If there's any words of wisdom out there: don't be dumb. What these guys say, do it and you'll be fine," said Armstrong.

Olson said she's seen people waiting for tow trucks, which could take hours considering all of the disabled vehicles they've been dealing with.