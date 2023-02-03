Damontas Sabonis named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve

SACRAMENTO - Domantas Sabonis has been selected to represent the Kings at this year's NBA All-Star Game.

Named to the All-Star reserve in the Western Conference, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 34.5 minutes per game in 48 games. He's the only player this season accruing 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game and just one of two players in the top 10 in rebounds, assists, double-doubles, and field goal percentage.

The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento.

But despite making a strong case for being selected this year, De'Aaron Fox was once again snubbed.

Following their most recent win, Kings Head Coach Mike Brown said he thought both Sabonis and Fox should head to the game.

"I hope so," Brown told the AP. "You've got to think people would take into consideration your record. To me, Fox and Domas are clear All-Stars, but at the end of the day, it's not just my decision."

