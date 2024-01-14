Damian Lillard hits buzzer-beater as Kings fall to Bucks 143-142 in OT

MILWAUKEE - Damian Lillard hit a game-winning three-pointer for the Milwaukee Bucks as they beat the Sacramento Kings 143-142 in overtime Sunday night.

The Kings led by four late in overtime, but Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Bucks to 141-140 with 11.5 seconds remaining. De'Aaron Fox made one of two free throws before Lillard received a pass, dribbled across half court and sank the shot that gave the Bucks their 15th consecutive win over the Kings as the Fiserv Forum crowd erupted.

Kings' Domontas Sabonis recorded his 10th triple-double with 21 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Kevin Huerter, who sat out Sacramento's 112-93 loss on Friday night to the Philadelphia 76ers with a right ankle sprain, returned to the starting lineup, scoring 26 points and six 3's. De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 32 points.

Giannis Antetokounpo also picked up a triple-double, scoring 27 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks. Lillard added 29 points.

Milwaukee built a 12-point early in the fourth quarter but Sacramento fought back late to force overtime.

Kings coach Mike Brown stormed onto the court with 9:27 left in the fourth and began screaming at referee Intae Hwang and was immediately ejected while having to be restrained by Sacramento players. Malik Monk wrapped his arms around Brown and directed him off the court.

Antetokounmpo showed up on a late-afternoon injury report as being questionable with a right shoulder contusion but took the court for the 29th consecutive game. The two-time MVP has missed just one game this season, on Nov. 15 against Toronto.

The Bucks were without Khris Middleton, who rested his surgically repaired right-knee as the Bucks played their third game in four days.

The Bucks made 63% of their first-half shots, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, but held a slim 68-66 margin as the Kings took 53 shots compared with 35 for Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Bucks: At Cleveland on Wednesday night.