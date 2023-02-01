Damar Hamlin teams up with American Heart Association to promote CPR awareness with the 3 For Heart Challenge

Damar Hamlin announces 3 For Heart CPR challenge in partnership with AHA Damar Hamlin announces 3 For Heart CPR challenge in partnership with AHA 00:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the calendar turns to February and American Heart Month kicks off, Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association to help spread CPR awareness and help give back.

In a message shared on Instagram, Hamlin announced the kicking off of the Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge.

Hamlin described the 3-step process of the challenge, which is as follows:

Go to Heart.org/3 to watch a short video about how to perform hands-only CPR Donate to the American Heart Association, which helps fund CPR awareness and education Challenge three people to do the same

In Hamlin's video, he challenged Lebron James, Tom Brady, and Michelle Obama.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills and McKees Rocks native, went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game earlier this year while in Cincinnati.

His heartbeat was restored through the help of CPR by medics and first responders on the field.

Hamlin has expressed deep gratitude for the love and support he has received in the wake of his experience.

He said earlier this week in a different Instagram post that he looks forward to taking everyone on this journey with him.