Damar Hamlin takes to the field in first game since cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin honored for community service Damar Hamlin honored for community service 00:22

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who had a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is back in his first preseason game since a blow to the chest caused his heart to stop.

The Bills shared photos on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of Hamlin warming up before their first preseason game of the year on Saturday. They are playing the Indianapolis Colts at the Bills' home stadium, according to the team's website.

"Warming up with 3," the team posted, along with an emoji of two hands making a heart shape, a reference to a gesture often made by the player. The photos show Hamlin from behind, dressed in the team's white uniform and red accessories.

It's been a long road back to competitive play for Hamlin, who made headlines in January 2023 when he collapsed after a play. Officials later said that Hamlin had experienced a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. He was in critical condition, and his uncle said that Hamlin had to use a ventilator. Soon, though, the player began to show "remarkable improvement," according to his team and doctors, and he was able to speak to his teammates.

Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Hospital in New York about a week after the cardiac arrest. He was sent home from Buffalo General Hospital on Jan. 11, nine days after being first hospitalized.

Hamlin continued to support the team during the remainder of the season. On Jan. 14, just days after being released from the hospital, he visited his teammates at practice, and the next day, he posted on social media about cheering the team on from home as they beat the Miami Dolphins in a close playoff game. On Jan. 22, he watched from the stands as the Bills played the Bengals again.

In April, the team said that Hamlin was "working out" with them three months after his collapse. In late July, the team said Hamlin was a "full go" at training camp ahead of the preseason.