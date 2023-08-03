Stanislaus County mother files damages claim for school assault involving daughter

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A Stanislaus County mother is filing a damages claim against the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District after her daughter was violently attacked in the classroom in March.

"A lot of anger, a lot of hurt, a lot of not understanding why the school does not protect our kids," said the victim's mother, Tari Ramirez.

Lindsey Ramirez, 16, was sitting at her desk in a West Valley High School classroom when she was approached by a girl her mother claims had been bullying her for years.

Video obtained by CBS13 shows the girl then starts beating Lindsey, as you can hear what sounds like the teacher yelling "stop" in the background. The attacker was not a student at the school but somehow was able to make her way onto campus and into the classroom.

The damages claim says Lindsey suffered a concussion, loss of consciousness, PTSD and emotional distress from the attack.

"This school failed 100%," said attorney Adam Stewart, who is representing the Ramirez family. "She is going to have some permanent disability. She is going to have some life-long injuries."

In the damages claim, the family is seeking at least $500,000 for personal injury plus accountability from the district for allowing this to happen.

The claim also said the district is responsible or involved in negligent hiring, supervision, civil rights violation and prior knowledge of bullying and harassment.

"This person received probation in juvenile court," said Stewart. "It has been absolute cloak of silence and secrecy, which just exacerbates the problem."

CBS13 reached out to Newman-Crows Landing Unified, which said they have received the claim and it is under investigation.

This raises the question of the training teachers and staff have to prevent and address violence on campus.

"If we have only prepared or trained for an active shooter, no one knows what to do when you have a violent intruder who does not have a gun," said Dr. Amy Klinger, the director of programs with the Educator's School Safety Network.

Dr. Klinger said this trend of intruders getting on campus is on the rise.

A parent at San Juan High entered a classroom without permission to attack a 17-year-old in March, and a Stagg High softball standout was stabbed to death by a trespasser on campus in April 2022.

The way to combat the violent uptick? Dr. Klinger said all hazards training.

"Screening visitors when they come in, make sure access control is good," Dr. Klinger said.

Dr. Klinger said less than 10% of violent attacks on school campuses last year, were active shootings. Instead, 63% were false reports of a shooter and swatting.

"For that 10 or 15 minutes people believe their lives are in jeopardy," said Dr. Klinger. "Even though it ended up eventually to be a false report, in the heat of the moment, schools and law enforcement were forced to respond as if it were an active shooter event."

This number is up from the data from the group's last report in 2018-2019.

"In 2018-2019 we saw maybe 16 or 17 swatting kind of instances," said Dr. Klinger. "This year we are looking at 640 or more."

That is why she said being proactive for other violence needs to be a conversation on campuses to prevent other kids from facing violence at a place where they think they are safe.

"We need to do something," said Ramirez.

Ramirez said her daughter Lindsey will be finishing her senior year doing an independent study program. She believes her emotional and physical health is getting worse.