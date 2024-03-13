Watch CBS News
Damaged concrete slab closes NB I-5 in southern Sacramento County; repair work underway

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A damaged concrete slab has Interstate 5 closed near the southern Sacramento County line on Wednesday.

The problem slab is on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of Twin Cities Road.

Exactly how the slab was damaged is unclear.

Caltrans crews will be working on replacing the slab with some new concrete. Due to the work, drivers should expect delays.

It's unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

Highway 99 should be used as a detour.

March 13, 2024

