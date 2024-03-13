Damaged concrete slab closes NB I-5 in southern Sacramento County; repair work underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A damaged concrete slab has Interstate 5 closed near the southern Sacramento County line on Wednesday.

The problem slab is on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of Twin Cities Road.

Exactly how the slab was damaged is unclear.

#TrafficAlert Northbound I-5 just north of Twin Cities Road in @SacCountyCA is CLOSED due to a damaged concrete slab. Crews will be replacing the slab with new concrete today. Expect delays. Check https://t.co/YKR3eqbHBj or the QuickMap app. @CHPSouthSac @CaltransDist10 pic.twitter.com/P374sv2VJI — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 13, 2024

Caltrans crews will be working on replacing the slab with some new concrete. Due to the work, drivers should expect delays.

It's unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

Highway 99 should be used as a detour.