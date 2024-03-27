Damaged canals block water supply to Nevada, Placer counties

GRASS VALLEY — The Nevada Irrigation District has sounded the alarm for a water shortage after two canals failed, blocking access to regular supply.

When the South Yuba Canal failed in early February, they didn't hit the panic button because they had a backup: the Drum Canal. However, when that one failed in March, they realized it was time to escalate things to emergency status.

"The only supply we have, currently, is from the reservoirs as they exist today," said Chip Close, the director of water operations for the irrigation district.

That isn't a problem for now, but with summer just around the corner, the demand for water will soar. With no access to the South Yuba and Drum canals, the people will have to rely on the Rollins and Scott Flat reservoirs for their water.

So the Nevada Irrigation District has passed an emergency water shortage declaration.

"The reservoir will drop much faster than people have experienced in the past," Close said.

The two canals are owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric. The irrigation district said the failures of the canals are due to acts of Mother Nature.

PG&E has given a repair date of June 8. In the meantime, the irrigation district asks the public to cut down on water use by 20%, a voluntary measure.

Close said boat ramps in the area will be "high and dry come July" if those repairs aren't done by June 8.

"If we do reduce our use of water, hopefully, we can save it for the summer. We have so many tourists and locals who depend on this water," said Placer County resident Anna Guzman.

If the repair date is missed, mandatory conservations will be put in place and recreation will be slim to none.

"If we get to that point, we'll have to look at alternative supplies and adding additional emergency pumping stations," Close said.