2024 programming line-up for Dabl and Start TV in Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

With a new year comes line-up changes on TV channels Dabl and Start TV. Here's what you can see on these channels in Sacramento:

sized-image-template-dable-and-start.png

Dabl

  • 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. - Sister, Sister
  • 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. - One on One
  • 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Moesha
  • 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. - The Parkers
  • 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Half & Half
  • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Girlfriends
  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - The Game
  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Sister, Sister
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - One on One
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Moesha
  • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - The Parkers
  • 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Half & Half
  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Girlfriends
  • 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. - The Game

Start TV

  • 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. - Cold Case
  • 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. - The Drew Barrymore Show
  • 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. - Providence
  • 3 a.m. to 4 a.m - The Good Wife
  • 4 a.m. - 5 a.m. - Ghost Whisperer
  • 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Any Day now
  • 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. - Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
  • 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Touched by an Angel
  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Murder, She Wrote
  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Medium
  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Elementary
  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Covert Affairs
  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Cold Case
  • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Unforgettable
  • 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Rizzoli & Isles
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The Closer
  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Major Crimes
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Rizzoli & Isles
  • 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. - In Plain Sight

You can catch Start TV on 13.2 and Dabl on 13.3 in Sacramento. The stations are owned by CBS Media Ventures, a subsidiary of Paramount Global.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 6:16 PM PST

