2024 programming line-up for Dabl and Start TV in Sacramento
With a new year comes line-up changes on TV channels Dabl and Start TV. Here's what you can see on these channels in Sacramento:
Dabl
- 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. - Sister, Sister
- 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. - One on One
- 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Moesha
- 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. - The Parkers
- 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Half & Half
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Girlfriends
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - The Game
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Sister, Sister
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - One on One
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Moesha
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - The Parkers
- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Half & Half
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Girlfriends
- 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. - The Game
Start TV
- 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. - Cold Case
- 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. - The Drew Barrymore Show
- 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. - Providence
- 3 a.m. to 4 a.m - The Good Wife
- 4 a.m. - 5 a.m. - Ghost Whisperer
- 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Any Day now
- 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. - Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman
- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Touched by an Angel
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Murder, She Wrote
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Medium
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Elementary
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Covert Affairs
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Cold Case
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Unforgettable
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Rizzoli & Isles
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The Closer
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Major Crimes
- 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Rizzoli & Isles
- 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. - In Plain Sight
You can catch Start TV on 13.2 and Dabl on 13.3 in Sacramento. The stations are owned by CBS Media Ventures, a subsidiary of Paramount Global.
