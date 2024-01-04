2024 programming line-up for Dabl and Start TV in Sacramento

With a new year comes line-up changes on TV channels Dabl and Start TV. Here's what you can see on these channels in Sacramento:

Dabl

12 a.m. to 2 a.m. - Sister, Sister

2 a.m. to 4 a.m. - One on One

4 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Moesha

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. - The Parkers

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Half & Half

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Girlfriends

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - The Game



12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Sister, Sister

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - One on One

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Moesha

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - The Parkers

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Half & Half

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Girlfriends

10 p.m. to 12 a.m. - The Game

Start TV

12 a.m. to 1 a.m. - Cold Case

1 a.m. to 2 a.m. - The Drew Barrymore Show

2 a.m. to 3 a.m. - Providence

3 a.m. to 4 a.m - The Good Wife

4 a.m. - 5 a.m. - Ghost Whisperer

5 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Any Day now

6 a.m. to 7 a.m. - Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Touched by an Angel

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Murder, She Wrote

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Medium

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Elementary

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Covert Affairs

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Cold Case

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Unforgettable

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Rizzoli & Isles

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The Closer

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Major Crimes



10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Rizzoli & Isles

11 p.m. to 12 a.m. - In Plain Sight

You can catch Start TV on 13.2 and Dabl on 13.3 in Sacramento. The stations are owned by CBS Media Ventures, a subsidiary of Paramount Global.