Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in Roseville

ROSEVILLE - A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle in Roseville on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 5 a.m. hour in the area of Pacific and Taylor roads and Stonehouse Court. A Roseville Police Department confirms that the crash involved a cyclist and a vehicle.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is not suspected of DUI or speeding. According to eyewitnesses, the bicycle was moving in and out of the roadway, in an area with limited street lighting.

The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Access to the eastbound Interstate 80 offramp at Taylor Road was blocked due to the police investigation.