Customers celebrate grand reopening of Sacramento's decades old Sammy's Restaurant

SACRAMENTO – More than one hundred customers came out to celebrate the grand reopening of a restaurant that's been around for seven decades.

From the breakfast rush to the dinner crowd, food fans are once again packing Sammy's Restaurant in north Sacramento.

The traditional American diner first opened here on Del Paso Boulevard in 1944, long before its new owner, Naz Begum, was even born.

"There are so many great memories here, I hear stories about this place every day from just people walking by or coming in," Begum said.

But it's been closed since the pandemic and was damaged by a fire last year. Now long-time customers are happy to see it back in business.

"We came here every week and loved it, I missed it," a customer said.

Begum says there are no plans to make major changes to the menu.

"I would love to keep the tradition of Sammy's," Begum said. "Everybody always talks about the biscuit and gravy and country fried steak, so hopefully I'm living up to people's expectations."

Sammy's is in an area that has seen a number of setbacks in recent years, like an increase in crime and many vacant and boarded-up businesses.

The city of Sacramento is trying to boost economic growth by dedicating more than $2 million towards neighborhood businesses and non-profit groups.

Sammy's was awarded a $75,000 forgivable loan.

"Without them, none of this would have been possible," Begum said.

Now there's hope that the return of Sammy's will help bring the boulevard back to what it once was.

"This place needs to be here, it's part of Del Paso Boulevard," one customer said.

"I think more business here will bring more life here, I really think so, we have so much potential," Begum said.

This year marks the centennial anniversary of north sacramento's incorporation and a series of celebrations are being planned.