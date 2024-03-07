Mental wellness addressed in new Sacramento schools curriculum. Here's how

SACRAMENTO — A new curriculum is being offered in Sacramento schools to address mental wellness needs.

It's a product of partnerships between several health leaders and nonprofits that also presents students with career choices.

"PRO Youth has helped me express myself and make me more aware and conscious of my surroundings, my feelings and who I am," Prince Gadia said.

Gadia, a junior at Valley High School, is participating in a program called MindOneSix through PRO Youth, a nonprofit. This newest initiative speaks to the one in six youth who experience a mental health disorder annually.

"We have found schools have been really calling us off the hook for programs around wellness for young people," said CEO Staci Anderson.

Anderson said the free curriculum is already in 47 Sacramento schools. It's designed for ages 12-24 and team leaders oversee the 10-hour sessions. It's not therapy but rather instruction in group settings.

"They are learning how to do some breathing techniques," Anderson said. "Those 10, or 8 dimensions of wellness [they're] really beginning to recognize. The physical health that they need to maintain, you know, the financial because nobody ever talks to you about that and of course, it's extremely stressful."

The program has been in a pilot phase for three years. Gadia said he learned a lot in his first session.

"We recently had a card game and that kind of tied into decision making because decision making is really a fundamental in mental health because if you make the wrong decisions, it leads to deteriorating mental health," Gadia said.

MindOneSix is a partnership between Sutter Health and Kaiser. Sacramento City Unified helped sponsor it initially as a way to tap into career options.

Valley High senior Ethan Lee is taking part in the program. He said it interested him because mental health was a field that he considered a career.

"I gave it a chance and I've enjoyed being in the program," he said.

Gadia said it has helped him in his studies and also as an athlete. He runs track and field and cross country. He said he feels calmer and more relaxed as he meets the demands of his busy schedule.

"I'm able to say who I am, my ideas and, honestly, that's something that everything needs to do," Gadia said "Have a day where you can talk with people you know or you don't know because bonding with strangers is a skill and [it's] kind of refreshing seeing different perspectives and different views."

The nonprofit is talking with other school districts about how to expand the initiative statewide.