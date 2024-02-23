CSU undergraduate student workers vote to form largest union of its kind in nation

CSU students vote to create largest union of undergraudate workers in the nation

SACRAMENTO — California State University students earned a huge victory for student assistants as they made history by voting to have the largest union of undergrad student workers in the nation.

It was a monumental moment for so many student workers and assistants who have been working on this union movement.

All have the shared goal of negotiating better pay, sick time, and other benefits with the university.

Student assistants and workers have been vocal about their struggles, earning a minimum wage of $16.25 per hour without paid sick leave and unable to work for more than 20 hours per week.

Students like Isabel Chase at Sacramento State say she understands the challenge of a working student.

"I currently am working two jobs and I'm currently always struggling," Chase said.

She supports the joining of the union.

"It's a lot being a full-time student, so I think it's really important that they're getting the student union together," Chase said.

Now, their determination and efforts have paid off with 7,050 out of 7,252 students voting in favor of joining the union.

It's an exciting moment for students like Michael Lee Chang at Sacramento State.

"It's really hard for me to say because I can't contain my excitement," he said. "I mean, this is a huge win for students. It's a demand for respect. I personally work five jobs and four classes at least 40 hours a week."

Now, their unwavering commitment to making a change has provided an opportunity for thousands of student workers.

"I'm hopeful for the future, you know, especially with the CSU meeting the demands of other unions recently," Lee Chang said. I think there's a really high chance that we're going to get a good deal and get students what they deserve."

With this joining of the union, student workers will soon negotiate their first union contract with the university.