CSU tuition increase approved
The California State University system on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve an annual tuition increase.
Tuesday's vote means there will be a six percent annual increase each year for the next five years. The CSU Board of Trustees passed the annual tuition hike of $342 for the 2024-2025 school year.
By the end of the increase, tuition will be $1,940 more than it is right now.
CSU officials said it had no other option than to increase tuition, adding it couldn't dip into reserves.
