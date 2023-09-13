Watch CBS News
California

CSU tuition increase approved

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

The California State University system on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve an annual tuition increase.

Tuesday's vote means there will be a six percent annual increase each year for the next five years. The CSU Board of Trustees passed the annual tuition hike of $342 for the 2024-2025 school year. 

By the end of the increase, tuition will be $1,940 more than it is right now.

CSU officials said it had no other option than to increase tuition, adding it couldn't dip into reserves.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.