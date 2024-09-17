Watch CBS News
Arson suspect arrested in August's Crozier Fire in El Dorado County

By Cecilio Padilla

PLACERVILLE – An arrest has now been made in August's Crozier Fire that burned in the Eldorado National Forest.

Cal Fire officials announced Tuesday that they had arrested 48-year-old Placerville resident Jason Robinette in connection to the fire.

The Crozier Fire started on Aug. 6 and went on to burn 1,960 northwest of Slate Mountain in El Dorado County.

No homes were destroyed, as the fire burned in a largely remote area, but evacuation orders were in effect for a time. The Placerville Airport also saw a closure due to the fire.

Investigations have been looking into what started the fire – concluding that it was intentionally set.

Robinette was arrested on Monday after a warrant was issued. He's now facing arson charges.

Cal Fire says its law enforcement officers have made more than 90 arrests this year so far. 

