"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave.

We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect.

"I have never seen it used in support of our community or our safety," said Carly Brannan with the Sacramento Chapter of the Anti-Police Terror Project, or APTP. "It's used to terrorize communities. It's used to harm the communities."

Nearly a hundred people sent comments to city leaders expressing opposition to the Rook before the meeting even started.

"If someone is already in the state of trauma or aggression and they see a military tank, is that going to make them feel like we're de-escalating or we're going to ramp up?" said community activist Meg White.

Sacramento police call it a unique and critical tool that allows officers to reach the second floor of a building in emergencies, including evacuations. Chief Kathy Lester also told city leaders it's smaller than the department's current military vehicles so it can maneuver in tight spaces to de-escalate violent situations while protecting officers from gunfire.

"This is a piece of equipment meant to save lives. It's not meant to harm. It's a defensive piece of equipment," said Sacramento Police spokesperson Chad Lewis.

Lewis said the vehicle isn't used in the traditional military sense, but rather to protect officers by providing time, distance and communication in violent situations.

Two city leaders voted against the Rook, including Councilmembers Mai Vang and Katie Valenzuela, who said it wasn't necessary, adding, "this isn't a warzone."