Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants on Thursday mourned the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed away after battling breast cancer.

Coleman passed away in June and her death was reported locally at the time. She was described in reports as a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to the district from her parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, saying Coleman died peacefully at her home surrounded by family.

Her relationship with Lincecum was not mentioned at the time. The Giants issued a statement Thursday confirming their relationship.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum's wife, Cristin Coleman," the club wrote on Twitter. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher. She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy's years with us."

Lincecum, the former face of the Giants franchise - known as "The Franchise," and "The Freak" for his unorthodox, overpowering pitching delivery from his diminutive frame - is also known for keeping to himself and shying away from the spotlight. During his career, Lincecum was a four-time All-Star, winning the Cy Young Award in 2008 and 2009 and helped lead the team to a dynasty, with three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

During the 2012 World Series victory parade, Coleman accompanied Lincecum as he rode in a convertible down Market Street.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum has his photo taken by Cristin Coleman during the World Series victory parade, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012 in San Francisco. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

The Daily Journal reported a celebration of Cristin Coleman's life would be hosted by the district later during the summer or fall and district officials were exploring ideas to commemorate her and her contributions to the Washington Elementary campus.