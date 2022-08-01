Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn

AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.

The crews burned roughly two acres of grass and brush between Alpha Circle and Graceland Place to contain the fire. Meanwhile, ground and air units battled flames.

While the fire was burning near several homes on Graceland Place, no homes were lost, fire officials say.