Crews stop forward progress of Amador County grass fire
AMADOR COUNTY — Forward progress was stopped in a grass fire that damaged several cars in Amador County on Saturday.
Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado unit said the fire burned 28 acres and also damaged one outbuilding. The location of the fire was Jackson Valley Road and Buena Vista Road, north of Camanche Reservoir and south of Highway 88.
Multiple road closures were in place while crews work on gaining full containment of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.