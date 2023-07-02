Crews stop forward progress of Amador County grass fire

AMADOR COUNTY — Forward progress was stopped in a grass fire that damaged several cars in Amador County on Saturday.

Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado unit said the fire burned 28 acres and also damaged one outbuilding. The location of the fire was Jackson Valley Road and Buena Vista Road, north of Camanche Reservoir and south of Highway 88.

#JacksonIncident Update: The fire is at 28 acres and forward progress has been stopped. Air tankers have been released, but helicopters remain. CAL FIRE is currently doing damage assessment. Posted by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit on Saturday, July 1, 2023

Multiple road closures were in place while crews work on gaining full containment of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.