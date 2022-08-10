Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews save man who fell while getting off boat in remote part of Union Valley Reservoir

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Raw: Crews rescue man who fell at Union Valley Reservoir
Raw: Crews rescue man who fell at Union Valley Reservoir 00:22

EL DORADO COUNTY – Rescuers rushed to save a man who had fallen while getting off his boat at the Union Valley Reservoir on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol says one of their air units responded to help find the 67-year-old Greenwood man, who was reportedly out in a remote part of the reservoir when the fall happened.

The man was soon located near his boat, but no good landing area could be found nearby.

So, the air unit went and picked up an El Dorado County Fire Protection District firefighter and, along with a medic, they skidded back to the man and started patient care.

Packing the man into his own boat, the rescuers were able to transport him over to the Union Valley boat ramp. There, the air unit was able to land and fly the victim over to Sutter Roseville Hospital. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 12:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.