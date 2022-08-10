Crews save man who fell while getting off boat in remote part of Union Valley Reservoir

EL DORADO COUNTY – Rescuers rushed to save a man who had fallen while getting off his boat at the Union Valley Reservoir on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol says one of their air units responded to help find the 67-year-old Greenwood man, who was reportedly out in a remote part of the reservoir when the fall happened.

The man was soon located near his boat, but no good landing area could be found nearby.

So, the air unit went and picked up an El Dorado County Fire Protection District firefighter and, along with a medic, they skidded back to the man and started patient care.

Packing the man into his own boat, the rescuers were able to transport him over to the Union Valley boat ramp. There, the air unit was able to land and fly the victim over to Sutter Roseville Hospital.