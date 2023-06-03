Watch CBS News
Crews responding to vegetation fire threatening structure near Loomis

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that is threatening a structure near Loomis on Saturday afternoon.

The fire appears to be near the 3500 block of Ridgewood Drive, off of King Road east of Interstate 80.

A Cal Fire NEU official says the flames are spread across three acres.

Firefighters are defending at least one structure that's threatened in the area. Aerial forces are now on the way, Cal Fire says. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 3:00 PM

