Crews responding to vegetation fire threatening structure near Loomis
PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that is threatening a structure near Loomis on Saturday afternoon.
The fire appears to be near the 3500 block of Ridgewood Drive, off of King Road east of Interstate 80.
A Cal Fire NEU official says the flames are spread across three acres.
Firefighters are defending at least one structure that's threatened in the area. Aerial forces are now on the way, Cal Fire says.
