Crews respond quick to two brush fires within hours of each other

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Sacramento Metro Fire stayed busy Tuesday evening as they battled two brush fires within hours of each other.

The first one happened around 3 p.m. near Rancho Cordova Parkway in Rancho Cordova. It burned about 20 acres and was contained within a few hours.

The second fire happened around 5 p.m. in a ravine just west of the American River in Orangevale. It didn't burn as many acres but it was challenging for fire crews to get to the fire.

Both fires were fueled by dry brush making them able to spread quickly. Metro Fire officials said the dense vegetation created by a wet winter is now drying out and makes parts of the valley more vulnerable to intense fires.

"It creates a continuous fuel line that could create devastating fires," Capt. Parker Wilbourn said.

Both fires were contained thanks to a heavy response, but fire officials said Tuesday's fire activity is a clear sign that the valley is now in fire season.