Crews inspecting bridge under construction over Highway 50 in West Sacramento after crash

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — The westbound side of Highway 50 through West Sacramento has been closed for most of the early morning hours Monday due to a crash. 

California Highway Patrol says, just after midnight, a vehicle was involved in a crash with the pedestrian overpass that is currently under construction. 

Bridge inspection crews are now at the scene. 

Due to the crash, all westbound lanes at Harbor Boulevard are closed until Caltrans can fully inspect and clear the structure. 

Exactly when the roadway will be open again is unclear. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 6:29 AM PST

