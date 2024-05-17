Crews fight 3 acre vegetation fire in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire burning nearly 3 acres at Church Road and Harris Road in Rio Vista early Friday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that was burning at a moderate rate when they arrived. The fire was likely caused by farm equipment making contact with a rock, the Rio Vista Fire Department says.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Crews from Montezuma Fire Protection District and Isleton Fire Department helped put out the fire.

Rio Vista Fire asks the public to be careful when removing dry vegetation as fire season approaches.