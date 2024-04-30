Watch CBS News
Crews douse fire at home under renovation in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – Crews battled and quickly put out a fire at a home in south Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento Fire says they received a call just after 3 a.m. about a fire at a home along Harold Way, just off of Fruitridge Road.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a shed in the front driveway.

The flames were put out before they could further impact the home, which was under renovation.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

First published on April 30, 2024 / 6:45 AM PDT

