Scott Fire: Evacuation order, warnings issued for growing wildfire in Yuba County foothills

YUBA COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a growing fire, named the Scott Fire, in the foothills of rural Yuba County on Thursday.

The fire is burning near Scott Grand Road and Marysville Road, near the community of Loma Rica. Cal Fire says the incident started as two spot fires, but the flames have since merged and firefighters are treating it as one wildfire.

An evacuation order has been issued for Zone YUB-E087, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. The following zones are under evacuation warnings: LOM-E079 and YUB-E042.

Sycamore Ranch at 5390 State Highway 20 in Browns Valley is being opened as a temporary evacuation center.

We're watching a couple of fires in our foothills near Scott Grant Road and Marysville Road. Please stay clear of the... Posted by Yuba County Office of Emergency Services on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Large animals and livestock can be taken to the Sheriff's Posse Area at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley, officials say.

Air support is on its way to the fire. About 25 acres have burned, Cal Fire says.

Loma Rica is a little under 20 miles northeast of Yuba City and about 60 miles north of Sacramento.