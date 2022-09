SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a grass fire near the Rio Linda and Elverta areas on Friday.

The scene is along the 1800 block of Kasser Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene and say several structures are threatened, but firefighters are in place to defend them.

Metro Fire crews are working a grass fire in Rio Linda. Several structures are threatened, but crews are in place to protect those structures. pic.twitter.com/Ggg1ESnIlW — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 2, 2022

More information to follow.