4-alarm fire in Fairfield was sparked by mower, firefighters say

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Crews battle 4-alarm fire in Fairfield
Crews battle 4-alarm fire in Fairfield 01:04

FAIRFIELD – Firefighters battled a blaze in Fairfield that quickly went to four alarms on Thursday.

The scene was near Discovery Way and Hancock Drive.

Flames quickly started burning through dry grass in the hills of the area.

No evacuation orders were issued, however, as crews quickly descended on the scene and contained the flames. 

Firefighters say it appears the blaze was sparked by a mower. 

Discovery Way and Hancock Drive were closed in all directions.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 10:59 AM

