4-alarm fire in Fairfield was sparked by mower, firefighters say
FAIRFIELD – Firefighters battled a blaze in Fairfield that quickly went to four alarms on Thursday.
The scene was near Discovery Way and Hancock Drive.
Flames quickly started burning through dry grass in the hills of the area.
No evacuation orders were issued, however, as crews quickly descended on the scene and contained the flames.
Firefighters say it appears the blaze was sparked by a mower.
Discovery Way and Hancock Drive were closed in all directions.
