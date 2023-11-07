Massive fire continues to burn at historic WWII blimp hangar in Tustin

Massive fire at historic WWII blimp hangar in Tustin Massive fire at historic WWII blimp hangar in Tustin 03:53

Firefighters have been battling a massive fire at the former Marine Corps Air Station Tustin in Orange County Tuesday morning.

The blaze started inside one of the two wooden hangars on a base that once housed blimps used in World War II located at Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road.

Crews responded to the scene around 1 a.m., where they found flames bursting through the roof of the wooden building, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Helicopters normally used to battle wildfires were called to the scene to help control the blaze.

The base is no longer being utilized so the water for the building has been shutoff, making it challenging for fire crews to get the water supply they need to extinguish the flames.

"We had to create a relay system, using over 1,000 feet of hose dropped on the ground to get water from hydrants on the street to our trucks on the other side of the building," said Capt. Thanh Nguyen, OC Fire Authority.

The wooden building is 17 stories tall, over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. It was originally built in 1942 to store large blimps that the U.S. Navy used to patrol the southern California coastline for enemy submarines during WWII.

The historic hangars have been featured in television and films, including "JAG, " "The X Files," "Austin Powers," "Pearl Harbor " and "Star Trek."

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while fire crews continue to monitor the large fire.