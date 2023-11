AUBURN -- Authorities are urging drivers to avoid a major road in the Placer County community of Auburn due to an active house fire Monday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of Nevada Street and Interstate 80.

Please avoid Nevada St at the intersection of I-80 as resources are working an active structure fire and there are hard road closures. Posted by Auburn City Fire Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

Auburn Fire says crews are at the scene and hard road closures are in effect.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.