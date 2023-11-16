Watch CBS News
Crews battle fire on railcar in Woodland

WOODLAND – Firefighters in Woodland are battling a fire in a railcar Thursday morning.

The train is stopped near North East Street and Kentucky Avenue.

woodland railcar fire
Scene of the fire in Woodland. Woodland Fire Department

Woodland Fire crews are at the scene. Firefighters say the flames are contained to just one rail car.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but the railcar looks to be carrying paper material. 

Due to the incident, Woodland Fire says North East Street is closed in both directions. People should avoid the area for the time being. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 8:38 AM PST

